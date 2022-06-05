Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. (JMTC), sole distributor of Foton range of vehicles, has unveiled the New Foton Auman GTL AMT (Automatic Mechanical Transmission) Tractor Heads with Cummins Engine and ZF Gearbox with European Standards.

Foton Auman AMT models are the most popular and successful in the Chinese market, and its official launch is another historical milestone in the Ghanaian Automobile Industry by Japan Motors.

The Foton Brand within the last 26 years of its introduction has recorded a high mark sale with over 10,000,000 units across the globe making it the number one selling brand in China. In 2007 and 2017, Foton established a joint venture with Cummins, the world’s high-standard diesel engine manufacturer, and ZF, the world’s most advanced gearbox manufacturer, to build a super power chain.

A grand launch was held at the Silver Star Tower in Accra on 3rd June 2022, to unveil the new Foton Auman GTL AMT. Present were top delegation from Foton Group led by Mr. Tommy Wen, Foton West Africa Regional General Manager and the Japan Motors team led by the Managing Director, Mr. Salem Kalmoni.

Also present were stakeholders in commercial/transport industry. Among them included representatives of Petrosol Ghana Ltd who were on hand to take delivery of some of the new Foton Auman GTL AMT trucks after making the first purchase.

Launching the Truck, Mr. Amine Kabbara, General Manager Sales & Marketing-JMTC, said the Japan Motors Group was proud to see the proud to see FOTON brand taking more and more market share and is becoming a trusted brand in the commercial vehicles.

“The world today is shifting towards a more environmentally friendly, fuel-efficient, easy drive and high performing commercial vehicles. I am glad to say that all these points have been factored in the design of this new GTL-AMT model which stand for “Global Technology Leader”, and “Automatic Mechanical transmission”.

He disclosed that the GTL truck is born out of a great partnership between Foton Motor Group, Cummins Incorporation, USA and ZF Group in Germany, to offer a total transportation solution to stakeholders within the transport and haulage sector. Average service interval of GTL is 15,000 km, giving the truck a competitive edge and a low cost of ownership.

Mr. Kabbara urged the transport/haulage industry to target the new Foton Auman GTL AMT for great value for money.

“We at Japan Motors, couldn’t be more excited to make this iconic truck available for our cherished customers. We guarantee you excellent after-sales service throughout our facilities nationwide, in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale with the support of Foton engineers who are based here in Ghana”.

Delivering his address, Mr. Tommy Wen, Foton West Africa Regional General Manager described the launch as another giant step forward for Foton, “that we bring to the good people of Ghana the New generation of products and as leaders in commercial vehicle in CHINA, through years of research & development, testing and improvement, Foton came out with the New GTL which is designed to match with the world’s top technology power chain on the new product platform, including CUMMINS Engine, ZF gearbox, Axle, Suspension just to mention a few. The new GTL has been a huge improvement in Safety, Fuel-saving efficiency, durable cost savings and comfortable for long driving,” he said.

Adding that, before the official launching of the GTL to the market, FOTON completed 3 years of tracking tests in Africa land, to ensure that its products can fully comply with the African and Ghana markets.

“At the same time, with the assistance of Japan Motors, we have established Sufficient Spare Parts reserves and good After-Sales Service Support for our cherished customers.”

New Foton Auman GTL AMT

The New Foton Auman GTL AMT is powered by Cummins ISGe3-430 11.8L Turbo-Charging Diesel Engine, Generates a Maximum Torque of 2000Nm with 430 Horse Power, has 132mm Engine Cylinder Diameter with Euro III Emission Standard, 6×4 Drive with the world’s latest generation ZF AMT gearbox and Gross Combination Weight (GCW):90,000KG.

The GTL AMT is positioned on 5 thematic concepts which are: Super Power, Super safety, super reliable, easy maintenance and Economical to own (The Money Master).