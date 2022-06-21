Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commended former president John Agyekum Kufuor for the fatherly role he played in shaping his political career.

According to the Vice President, he met the former president at a time when he needed help with his political ambitions.

The meeting, fuelled by the fatherly role the former president played as well as other opportunities he gave Dr. Bawumia during his tenure, harnessed his political dreams.

Speaking at a Father’s Day program organised in honour of the former president by the management of the Peduase Valley Resort in Aburi on Sunday, June 19, 2022, the Vice President indicated that former president Kufuor made him the man he is today.

“I was very touched because when we got back to Ghana, there was a position on the board of directors [of Bank of Ghana], and immediately he appointed me to the board of directors. We did not know each other that well for him to have had that confidence that I could do it, but he felt I could do it just by observing me analyse how the economy was going,” he said.

Taking his turn to address the meeting, Mr. Kufuor expressed his gratitude to the Peduase Valley Resort for honouring him.

He indicated that a president was supposed to be a father figure; hence he served as a father figure to citizens of the country while in office.

“By definition, a president should be a father of all Ghanaians. While I served my term, I handed over some of the things I managed to do as president. A father will have to look after his children, so I did that as a father for all of the people of Ghana, so I thank you for this honour.”

The event was attended by various dignitaries. Some of these included the Vice President of the country, the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia and the National Health Insurance CEO, among others.