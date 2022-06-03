The Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) triumphed as its bagged six awards at the just ended maiden edition of the Top National Brands Innovation Awards 2022.

The Magazine Launch and awards presentation organised by RAD Communications Limited was themed “Brands and the AFCFTA; Opportunities in Africa” which is to honour the top 100 brands for their outstanding contributions towards the industry and national development, took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra.

In his remarks, Special Guest of Honour & Keynote Speaker, Mr. Kweku Andoh Awotwi, Board Chairman, UBA Bank Ghana, commended the organisers and the award winners and encouraged them to continue to excel and project Ghana in a positive light.

He also seized the opportunity to launch the Africa Brand Focus Magazine.

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong won Serial Entrepreneur of the Year, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Jospong Group of Companies, Sophia Kudjordji grabbed the distinguished Awards – Brand Communications Personality of the Year while Zoomlion Ghana Limited won the very competitive Award – Brand of the Year.

Other awards received were; Jospong Group of Companies and Zoomlion being recognised among Ghana’s top 100 brands across industries, and Mr. Winston Tackie, Business News editor, Metro TV also being recognised among the top 10 Business Journalists in Ghana.

The awards were received on behalf of Executive Chairman, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Zoomlion and Jospong Group of Companies by Mrs. Dora Yeboah-Boateng, Coordinating Chief Executive for Commercial and Allied Group and was accompanied by Zoomlion Fleet and supply chain Coordinator, Major Samuel Dok (Rtd), Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr. Daniel Ohene Obeng, Compliance Manager, Mr. Prosper Ahey, Mrs. Felicia Amoateng Kittoe, Senior Communications Officer, Mrs. Akosua Amoako, Audit Officer Mr. Idris Adam, Communications Officer and Mr. Daniel Oware.

Receiving the award, Mrs. Dora Yeboah-Boateng dedicated the award to the Zoomlion staff and entire Jospong Group of companies employees for their passion, dedication and hard work which has brought such honours to the group.

She thanked the Executive Chairman, Dr. Joseph siaw Agyepong, management and the entire amazing employees of Jospong Group.

“We are grateful for your support and enthusiastic work to project the brand to the world, despite the daunting challenges you sometimes go through but you never give up. God bless you all”.

She also expressed her appreciation to the organisers for organising such a prestigious award. “Thank you and congratulations to all awardees” she added.

Other individuals and company awardees at the event included Dr. Ebenezer Tagoe, Deputy CEO (Finance) VRA, CEO of JPCNN Associates Limited, Jonathan Prince Cann, and Mr. C.K Bruce. CEO of Innovare.

Volta River Authority, Innovare, B5 Plus Group Limited, Ghana Post, Delta Papermill, Ghana Shippers Authority, E-Crime, Bui Power, Kane-Em, M&G Pharmaceutical and DuraPlast.