A member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has filed an application for an injunction seeking to halt newly-elected GJA President, Albert Dwumfuor from being sworn in.

In the suit, Justice Lee Adoboe contends that the bribery allegations levelled against Mr. Dwumfuor should have been investigated before the elections were held.

The injunction was served to the officials of the GJA on Wednesday, a day before the swearing-in of the newly elected executives.

Speaking to Citi News, Justice Lee Adoboe said he is praying the court to declare the election of Albert Dwumfuor as GJA President null and void.

“We are going to lay our facts bare before the court – the reasons we want the elections to be annulled. The swearing-in has been injuncted by the High court and investigations are being conducted into the allegations for the public to be made aware of the findings, and then we move forward from there.”

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour was elected the new GJA President, on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The media consultant and Head of Corporate Affairs at the Tobinco Group of Companies fended off competition from the Editor of the Ghanaian Times and former General Secretary of the GJA, Dave Agbenu and a Communications Consultant, Gayhart Mensah.

While Albert Dwumfuor polled 233 votes, Gayheart Mensah got 181 votes and Dave Agbenu had 142 votes.

Over 800 members of GJA voted to elect the new national and regional executives last week.