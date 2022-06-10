Jumia has marked its 10th anniversary by celebrating its impact on Ghanaians through e-commerce and technology.

The company’s anniversary, which is themed “10 years with you,” will run for one month, and seeks to support its consumers by providing a wide range of relevant products at the best prices and establishing new partnerships with both international and local brands.

This year’s celebrations were launched at the Airport View Hotel, Accra, where various industry stakeholders and policymakers shared insights on the growth of e-commerce, its challenges and future trends.

Speaking at the launch, the CEO of Jumia Ghana, Tolulope Thomas, said “It’s that time of the year again, and it’s massive! 10 amazing years in Ghana driving e-commerce to heights never seen before.”

“We are proud to celebrate the impact, growth and wonderful people. We will continue to provide seamless support to all our vendors and partners in the quest to grow and develop their businesses while offering convenience and affordability to our consumers. We will also stay committed to creating job opportunities for the youth, as well as positively impacting the nation’s economy with further expansion to more rural areas. We are grateful to all our employees, consumers, policymakers, sellers, and all the players in the ecosystem for helping us achieve this momentous milestone. 10 years with you.”



A panel of E-commerce experts such as Anita Wiafe-Asinor, Executive Secretary of the E-commerce Association of Ghana, Stephen Boadi, Digital Marketing & Communications Consultant and Abena Chrappah, Digital & Media Manager and e-commerce lead , Guinness Ghana, discussed the socio-economic impact of e-commerce in the country over the last decade.

Speaking on the impact of Jumia in Ghana, the owner of FT Tawakaltu restaurant in Accra, Hajia Memuna, said “It is amazing how the internet can change people’s lives. I never believed in online sales until I partnered with Jumia in 2020. During COVID-19 pandemic, business was very low as movements were restricted and many of my customers couldn’t come to my restaurant to buy food. Things however changed when I partnered with Jumia as they helped me reach more consumers in a safe and convenient way. This helped me recover from the effects of the pandemic and opened an extra food joint here in Accra. Jumia’s impact on small businesses like mine is just overwhelming. Thank you Jumia and happy 10th anniversary”.



Jumia launched its Sustainability report earlier this year as it believes in contributing to social development, generating employment and business opportunities, and closing inequality gaps for thousands of people.

To reiterate its commitment, Jumia donated 400 UN ECE 22.05 Certified Helmets to its delivery associates at the Anniversary Launch event in Accra as part of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme.

About Jumia

Jumia believes that technology has the potential to transform everyday life in Africa, for the better. It this built thr brand to help consumers access millions of goods and services conveniently and at the best prices while opening up a new way for sellers to reach consumers and grow their businesses.

Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa. Its marketplace is supported by its proprietary logistics business, Jumia Logistics, and its digital payment and fintech platform, JumiaPay.

Jumia Logistics enables the seamless delivery of millions of packages while JumiaPay facilitates online payments and the distribution of a broad range of digital and financial services.