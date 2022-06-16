The leadership of the Federation of Kumasi Traders is threatening to demonstrate against the management of the new Kejetia market if it fails to address issues associated with burst pipes in the market.

The federation has also said it is considering legal action over the matter.

“We have decided that either we go on a bigger demonstration or we take the legal course to fight for the rights of our members,” the President of the Federation of Kumasi traders, Nana Kwasi Prempeh, said to Citi News.

The federation’s posturing comes after faulty valves in the market once again led to the destruction of several items, which the traders estimate to be worth millions of cedis.

Mr. Prempeh, said the traders expect compensation for their losses from the management of the facility.

“At the traders’ leadership level, we have decided that on Monday, next week, we are going to engage the board chairman, who also happens to be the mayor of Kumasi because as part of our service charges, there is a component that is being used for insurance for the facility.”

“So if the facility becomes faulty, and it spoils traders’ wares, it means management must take responsibility for that,” Mr. Prempeh explained.

Following flooding on May 2, the management of the Kejetia Market set up a seven-member committee to investigate and make appropriate recommendations.