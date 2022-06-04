Kelvin Uhondo’s Classical Music Recital comes off June 4 at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at 6pm.

The self-taught tenor/baritone soloist will feature Western composers and Ghanaian composers like Victor Manieson, Samuel Yawson, and Kwaku Boakye-Frempong.

The recital will give insight into his abilities and encourage talented singers.

Uhondo has performed at the memorial of the late J J Rawlings. His first concert was in November 2020, which saw the celebration of works by Italian composer Gioachino Rossini.

He has performed at the Afro Classical Night several times.

About Kelvin Uhondo

Kelvin Uhondo is a Classical/ Opera singer and a Christian music singer. Born on June 3rd, 1990 in Benue State, Nigeria. His experience in music spans over nine (9) years.

He has performed on various stages and occasions, one of which includes the funeral of the late president of the Republic of Ghana, Late Flt Lt Jerry Rawlings, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral.

He’s also a performer at the Afro Classical Nights, one which seeks to promote classical music in Ghana.

His love for classical/ Opera music led him to form a group, Kelvin and Friends, who are dedicated to doing opera works of several composers, one of which includes A Rossini Night, which was staged last year at the Mary Mother of Good Council Church, Airport west November 2020.

His greatest dream is to travel around the world and sing at big concert halls and also take up opera roles in opera houses, prominent among them which is the Metropolitan Opera House—New York and other places of repute.

“I hope to one day study voice major and specialize in opera singing, God willing. My mentors are Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti, as they inspire me so much to do better,” he said.

He is a devoted Catholic.