The Member of Parliament for Kintampo South, Alexander Gyan, has returned the GH¢119,004.45 paid to him as salary for his tenure as DCE, which he vacated in 2021, according to a memo at the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

Mr. Gyan was cited alongside fellow first-time MPs; Sylvester Tetteh of Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro who has allegedly pocketed GH¢131,000, MP for Pru West, Stephen Jalulah who has allegedly pocketed GH¢119,000 and MP for Salaga North, Alhassan Iddi.

They earned salaries as former CEO and DCEs, respectively, in addition to their current salaries as MPs.

Alhassan Iddi has returned the overpaid amount of GH¢42,000.

Stephen Jalulah has also returned GH¢119,000 that was paid to him.

Sylvester Tetteh has, however, denied the Auditor General’s allegations that he had received a double salary.

The Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro MP explained that the Controller and Accountant General only started processing his salary, for serving as CEO of the National Youth Authority, after he was sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

“It is unfortunate. That is not the case, and I am highly disappointed. I have never drawn a double salary, and I am a man of integrity. The day I was appointed CEO of the National Youth Authority, I worked for over 26 months for the authority, I was never paid a salary until I resigned,” he said.

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability brought the issue to light, saying it was a payroll management problem.

“There is a huge discrepancy in our payroll system and there must be a pragmatic step to address this anomaly,” Mensah Thompson, Executive Director for ASEPA said.