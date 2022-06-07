The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has launched seven apps to ensure smooth teaching and learning in the school.

The apps developed by the KNUST’s University Information Technology Services (UITS), according to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson is in line with the institution’s grand digitalization agenda.

She believes this will make working in the University much simple.

The seven apps include; promotion management app, feedback app, Tech Scholar app, Timetable management system, redesigned KNUST AIM app, online transcript app and Tech Alumni connect app.

“As we are all aware, we are in the fourth industrial revolution. Advancement in technology has changed the way we do things. ICT has thus become a key enabler for the core business of every institution, including universities.”

“Conversant of this, we’ve set the tone of building a robust and resilient e-system to provide diverse online platforms to enhance research, teaching, learning and most certainly administration. Today, we are very happy to be launching different applications which will all feed into our digitization and relatively paperless vision as a university which seeks to by and large improve on what we do,” Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson stated.

Promotion management app

The KNUST Vice Chancellor explains that the promotion management app is aimed at making promotion among staff easier.

According to Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, the innovation will help streamline promotion of staff at the University online.

With this, staff will apply online and submit their details online and will get real-time feedback as they progress with the application.

The University believes this will ensure transparent and speedy processing of information for promotion purposes using digital platforms.

Feedback app

As an administration which describes itself as feedback-driven, it says it welcomes all new ideas and feedback to serve all stakeholders. In line with this, staff, students, alumni and other stakeholders can give feedback to authorities using the app, as a collation would be done to appropriately address all concerns.

Tech Scholar app

This provides a dashboard for viewing the research performance of academic staff of KNUST. It also serves as an avenue to check international collaborations and spell healthy competition among colleagues.

Timetable management system

This provides a platform for generating timetable.

The app also gives location, whereas the Google map gives directions to various lecture halls on a particular timetable.

It has a unique feature where students and lecturers are able to set alarms to alert them on when to attend particular lectures.

KNUST AIM APP (redesigned)

This is the app where students are able to check their status, access academic results, and assess lecturers among others.

Online transcript app

This enables all alumni visit online platforms to apply for transcripts and choose how they want them to be delivered.

Under this system, payment or all other issues associated with the transcript are done online via the app. One can either choose to receive it via a dispatch or electronic.

Tech Alumni connect app

This web-based interface aims at connecting alumni of KNUST across the world. Alumni can exchange ideas and share connections using the app.

The University says the next stage is to develop the web applications into a mobile app for an enhanced mobile experience.