The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly has indicated that all structures erected on waterways will be demolished.

The assembly contends that a number of individuals in the municipality have built in unauthorised places.

This comes on the back of the continuous flooding witnessed in the municipality anytime there is a downpour. President Akufo-Addo has also indicated that all MMDAs in the Greater Accra region should demolish structures on waterways that cause flooding in the city.

Speaking to Citi News, Municipal Chief Executive for Korle Klottey, Nii Adjei Tawiah says all buildings on waterways will be removed.

“We have a lot of structures that were not planned, and they have been there for years. The layout was not properly planned.

“All of a sudden, people are putting block work in between the structures so such things, for example, are going to be removed.”