Thousands of Ghanaians joined Arise Ghana’s protest on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, over worsening economic conditions in the country.

Dubbed “Krom AyƐ Hye” demonstration, the protesters massed up at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange to express their displeasure with the government over the high cost of living.

The protestors raised concerns over the hike in fuel prices, depreciation of the cedi, and high inflation rate amongst others.

They held placards with inscriptions such as; Momo businesses are collapsing, cancel the E-levy, job opportunities for all-scam, double taxation is against the principles of our tax region, one fuel with over 14 taxes-why, Akufo-Addo wake up from your slumber, cost of transportation is killing Ghanaian workers, Russia-Ukraine war has nothing to do with the hikes, reduce fuel prices now, amongst others.

“The way the fuel prices have increased is too high… we are tired,” one protestor said.

“Ghana is one of the most expensive countries in the world with a high cost of living,” another protestor said to Citi News.

Other protestors pushed back against the government narrative that the Russia invasion of Ukraine was the bane of Ghana’s economic woes.

“They [government officials] are quick to blame our sufferings on the Ukraine war, but how on earth will you tell me that the cost of maize which is from last year’s yield is a result of the Ukraine-Russia war which started this year?”

Fuel prices have risen as high as GH¢13 per litre in recent times.

The cedi has also weakened 22 percent against the dollar this year, making it the worst performance among African currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

Ghana’s inflation rate also jumped to 27.6 percent in May, continuing the record highs in the last 18 years.