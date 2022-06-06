The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, has requested for a detailed report on school buildings in deplorable state within the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The request comes on the back of a Citi TV report aired on Monday, May 30, 2022, which highlighted students of Akwatsire M/A basic school in Amasaman, Accra studying under trees.

The students and teachers have had a difficult time taking lessons in this rainy season, as they are forced to close classes anytime there is a downpour.

In a statement signed by the sector minister, Dan Botwe, he is asking for a detailed report on the status of schools in the municipality as follows:

1. Reference is made to a Citi News report on Monday, 30th May 2022 on the deplorable state of basic schools in the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region. The news report stated that pupils of Akwatsire M/A Basic School at Akwatsire, a suburb in the GaWest, are heaving classes under tresses due to the collapse of their school structure after a heavy rainfall.

2. The Ministry will like to know if the above publication has come to your notice and if so, what steps have been taken by the Assembly to provide immediate solution to it.

3. The Ministry will also be grateful if your Assembly could provide it with the following information for further action.

a. A detailed report on the status of schools in the municipality.

b. Plans are made by the Assembly to provide basic school structures as captured in the Medium-Term Development Plan 2022-2025 as well as the 2022 Annual Action Plan (AAP).

Watch the referenced report here: