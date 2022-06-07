The Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) wants motorists who ply the Accra-Tema motorway to comply with diversion measures on the stretch as engineers carry out a maintenance exercise on one of the bridges.

According to the authority, the exercise which will last for three weeks will result in heavy vehicular traffic on the road.

In a Citi News interview, Senior Engineer at the Authority who is supervising the ongoing maintenance, Ing Aaron Amponsah, says officers have been deployed to assist motorists on the road.

“We will transfer the Accra-bound traffic to the Tema-bound in order to have enough space to work. We have traffic managers around who will help the traffic flow freely.”

Ing. Amponsah further added that his men will work within schedule to ease traffic on the motorway.

“We are pleading with all users of this road to bear with us. We find ourselves in this situation because a bridge collapsed. We are looking at fixing the road in three weeks.”