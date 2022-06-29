A man has been arrested on suspicion of having a firearm at the Arise Ghana demonstration taking place at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.

There are no details on the arrest.

The Police also said Joshua Akamba had a weapon and was advised by the Police to put the weapon away after his attention was drawn to the illegality associated with such an act.

Joshua Akamba was also urged to notify other demonstrators to desist from carrying offensive weapons during the demonstration.

He later urged protestors with firearms to surrender their weapons “because we need our people to be safe.”

The second day of the Arise Ghana demonstration will see protestors marching from the El Wak Sports Stadium through the Liberation Road to Parliament House.

Arise Ghana had earlier planned to picket at the precincts of Jubilee House, but the move was opposed by the Police as they subsequently filed an injunction praying the court to direct the organizers to commence the protest at Obra Spot and end at Independence Square.

Yesterday, there were tensions between police and the protesters as the demonstration turned violent at the Nkrumah Interchange.

Police arrested 29 persons in relation to the violence.