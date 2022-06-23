A few days after his death Argentine prosecutors launched an investigation into the doctors and nurses involved in his care.

Last year, the panel of 20 experts appointed to examine his death found Maradona’s medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner”.

It also concluded that the footballer “would have had a better chance of survival” with adequate treatment in an appropriate medical facility, according to the court ruling.

Among those facing charges are Maradona’s neurosurgeon and personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, a psychiatrist and psychologist, two doctors, two nurses and their boss. They have all denied responsibility for his death.

All eight will be tried on a legal definition of homicide based on negligence committed in the knowledge that it may lead to a person’s death.