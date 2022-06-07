The Ghana Police Service says all three persons in military uniform who fired gunshots at some residents of Zabarama Line in Accra over a land dispute will face the full rigours of the law.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Accra Regional Command, Superintendent Juliana Obeng said the victims, Ali Ashillely, Akim Zibo, Salam Musah, and Faisal Khalid Azumah who sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds, were sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

“Police have arrested and taken into custody, a soldier, Sergeant Isaac Abbey, and two other persons, Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko for their alleged involvement in a shooting incident on a disputed piece of land at Zabarama Line , a suburb of Accra on June 4, 2022. Suspect Sergeant Isaac Abbey allegedly shot and injured four people on the said piece of land.”

“Two of the arrested persons, suspects Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko who were posing as soldiers, also sustained some injuries and were sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment,” it added.

Police indicated that the two, in their statements to the police, claimed to be military personnel.

“Investigations are ongoing and all the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law.”