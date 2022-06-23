Ghana’s leading telecommunication company, MTN swept the highest honours at the 2022 Health Environment, Safety and Security (HESS) Awards, taking awards for Company of the Year; Team of the Year; Management of Driving Safety (MODS) Excellence; Most Outstanding Contribution for Sustainable Development; Employee Empowerment Excellence Award; Health and Safety Management Practices; and Customer Safety and Security Management Practices.
MTN Ghana’s Chief, Risk & Compliance Officer, Winifred Dela Setor Smith was also adjudged Manager of the Year.
Bui Power Authority also scooped five honours on the night, including Compliance, Reporting & Monitoring; Sustainability and Operational Excellence; Environmental Management Practices; Employee Safety and Security Management; and Employee Health & Wellbeing Initiatives.
A night of glamour and glitz, top brands in the country were honoured for their consistency when it came to the health, safety and security of their work environment. The event, organized by Ianmatsun Global Services was on the theme ‘Building a resilient workspace and a sustainable business post-COVID-19 – the role of HESS. This is the fourth edition.
Addressing the ceremony, Board Chair of Ianmatsun Global Services Limited, Diana Heymann-Adu said it is vital that the rehabilitation process following the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic begin with the building of a stronger and more health-conscious working environment.
“Being aware of the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic around the world, of which Ghana is no exception, it is imperative that the recovery process begins with the building of more robust workspaces and workforce. This will ensure that companies are better equipped for sustainability and a better future,” she said.
Alexander Ayatah, Executive Director, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) added that although Health, Environment, Safety and Security are all basic necessities of life, they still receive little in terms of financial resources and attention within organizations.
“We must know that the cost of failing to address these issues are enormous, both for businesses and the economy. We must be more committed and concerned with environmental well-being, as well as the health, safety, and security of their employees and other stakeholders. I appeal to all companies here to make deliberate attempts to invest in health, safety, an- security initiatives to protect employees and work to save the environment,” she noted
Events Director for HESS Awards, Isaac Adu-Gyamfi said the purpose of the award is to encourage businesses in Ghana to implement health, safety, and security initiatives as a method of building a more resilient workspace and workforce as they fight to recover from the consequences of the pandemic.
He said measures are being put in place to ensure that government passes the health and safety bill into law.
“We are advocating for the bill to be passed. For the past four years, we have been going to the ministries and they have been telling us on the process and progress of the bill but this is yet to go to parliament for a review then later passed but we are hopeful because there are so many things that the bill will help solve when it is passed,” he said.
Full list of award winners
- Best Company in Customer Safety and Security Management Practices 2022– MTN Ghana
- Best Company in Eco-Friendly Product Manufacturing/Supply 2022– Blow Chem Industry (Bel Aqua Bottle)
- Best Company in Employee Health & Wellbeing Initiatives 2022– Bui Power Authority
4.CSR excellence Award 2022– FBNBank Ghana Limited
5. HSE Consulting Firm of the Year 2022– JIK Man. Consultancy Services
- Best Company in Fire Safety and Security Management Practices 2022– Fidelity Bank GH.
- Best Company in Employee Safety and Security Management 2022– Bui Power Authority
- Patient Safety & Security Excellence Award 2022– Sam J Specialist Hospital Ltd
- Best Company in Health and Safety Management Practices 2022– MTN Ghana
- Best Company in On-Site Safety Awareness and Communication 2022– Sunon-Asogli Power Ghana
- Best Company in Process Safety & Quality Management Practices 2022– Blow Chem Industry
- Best Company in Waste Management & Recycling Practices 2022– Accra City Hotel
- Best Company in Environmental Management Practices 2022– Bui Power Authority
- Healthcare Facility Excellence Award 2022– St. Johns Hospital & Fertility Centre
- Employee Empowerment Excellence Award 2022—MTN Ghana
- Educational Facility Excellence Award 2022– DPS Int. School
- Most Outstanding Contribution for Energy Conservation 2022– Puma Energy Gh. Ltd
- Most Safety and Security Conscious Company of the Year 2022– Fidelity Bank Gh. Ltd
- Physical & Integrated Security Solutions Company of the Year 2022– Delta Flash Interventions Ltd
- Sustainability and Operational Excellence Award 2022– Bui Power Authority
- Waste Management & Recycling Facility Excellence Award 2022– Blow Plast Ltd
- Best Company in Data Security Management Practices 2022– Fidelity Bank Gh. Ltd
- Best Company in Employee Road Safety Education 2022– Puma Energy GH. Ltd
- Construction Safety Company of the Year 2022– B5 Plus Ltd
- Food Safety Company of the Year (Hospitality) 2022– Accra City Hotel
- Management of Driving Safety (MODS) Excellence Award 2022– MTN Ghana,
- Service Station Facility Excellence Award 2022– Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited
- Best Company in Product Safety & Quality Management Practices 2022– Interplast Ltd
29. Hess Indigenous Manufacturing Company of the Year 2022– JRA Cosmetics Ltd
- Food Facility Excellence Award (Hospitality) 2022 — Accra City Hotel
- Most Outstanding Contribution for Sustainable Development 2022– MTN Ghana
- Hess Indigenous Product of the Year 2022—JRA Bone to Bone
- Excellence in Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Waste Management– Zoil Services
34. Best Company in Health & Safety Campaign 2022– Blue Ocean Investment Ltd.
- HESS Team of the Year 2022– MTN Ghana
- Best Company in E-Waste Management Solution Practices — Zoil Services Ltd
37. HESS Company of the Year 2022– MTN Ghana
38. Best Company in Hess Compliance, Reporting & Monitoring 2022– Bui Power Authority
- HESS Personality of the Year 2022– Mr. Ebenezer Gbolonyo (Hse Man. Fidelity Bank Gh.
- HESS Manager of the Year 2022– Mrs. Winifred Dela Setor Smith (AG. Chief, Risk & Compliance Officer, MTN Ghana)
- HESS Exemplary Leadership Award (Oil & Gas) 2022– Mr. Kweku Bediako (Founder/Group Executive Chairman, CH Group Ltd)
- Industry Impact Award (Healthcare) 2022– DCOP (Rtd) Dr Samuel Amo-Mensah (CEO, Sam J Specialist Hospital)
- Leadership Excellence in the Integration of HESS 2022– Mr. Frederick Amissah (CEO, Universal Hospitals Group)
- HESS Exemplary Leadership Award (Banking) 2022– Mr. Julian K. Opuni (Md, Fidelity Bank GH. Ltd)
- Industry Impact Award (Cosmetics) 2022– Mrs. Jane Reason Ahadzie (Ceo, Jra Cosmetics
46. HESS CEO of the Year 2022– Dr. Kenneth Asamoah-Boateng (Md. Zoil Services Ltd)