Ghana’s leading telecommunication company, MTN swept the highest honours at the 2022 Health Environment, Safety and Security (HESS) Awards, taking awards for Company of the Year; Team of the Year; Management of Driving Safety (MODS) Excellence; Most Outstanding Contribution for Sustainable Development; Employee Empowerment Excellence Award; Health and Safety Management Practices; and Customer Safety and Security Management Practices.

MTN Ghana’s Chief, Risk & Compliance Officer, Winifred Dela Setor Smith was also adjudged Manager of the Year.

Bui Power Authority also scooped five honours on the night, including Compliance, Reporting & Monitoring; Sustainability and Operational Excellence; Environmental Management Practices; Employee Safety and Security Management; and Employee Health & Wellbeing Initiatives.

A night of glamour and glitz, top brands in the country were honoured for their consistency when it came to the health, safety and security of their work environment. The event, organized by Ianmatsun Global Services was on the theme ‘Building a resilient workspace and a sustainable business post-COVID-19 – the role of HESS. This is the fourth edition.

Addressing the ceremony, Board Chair of Ianmatsun Global Services Limited, Diana Heymann-Adu said it is vital that the rehabilitation process following the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic begin with the building of a stronger and more health-conscious working environment.

“Being aware of the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic around the world, of which Ghana is no exception, it is imperative that the recovery process begins with the building of more robust workspaces and workforce. This will ensure that companies are better equipped for sustainability and a better future,” she said.

Alexander Ayatah, Executive Director, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) added that although Health, Environment, Safety and Security are all basic necessities of life, they still receive little in terms of financial resources and attention within organizations.

“We must know that the cost of failing to address these issues are enormous, both for businesses and the economy. We must be more committed and concerned with environmental well-being, as well as the health, safety, and security of their employees and other stakeholders. I appeal to all companies here to make deliberate attempts to invest in health, safety, an- security initiatives to protect employees and work to save the environment,” she noted

Events Director for HESS Awards, Isaac Adu-Gyamfi said the purpose of the award is to encourage businesses in Ghana to implement health, safety, and security initiatives as a method of building a more resilient workspace and workforce as they fight to recover from the consequences of the pandemic.

He said measures are being put in place to ensure that government passes the health and safety bill into law.

“We are advocating for the bill to be passed. For the past four years, we have been going to the ministries and they have been telling us on the process and progress of the bill but this is yet to go to parliament for a review then later passed but we are hopeful because there are so many things that the bill will help solve when it is passed,” he said.

Full list of award winners