The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has moved the Director of Public Affairs, Chief Superintendent Alexander Obeng, to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department as its new Public Affairs Director.

Before his appointment as the Director of Public Affairs in August 2021, Chief Superintendent Obeng was in-charge of Education, Research and Training at MTTD.

He will be replaced by Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi as the new Director of Public Affairs.

She is the immediate past Deputy Chief Staff Officer at the Police Headquarters.

She was also the commandant of the Detective Training School.

Citi News sources also revealed that some other officers have been reshuffled.