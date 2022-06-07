The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly being offered by her father for money ritual has broken her silence on the incident.

The mother, Evelyn Kemeh, revealed that her daughter hinted at the possibility that her father would use her for money rituals.

Speaking in an interview with GTV, she said her daughter jokingly said her father, Evans Kyekyeku Oppong, might sacrifice her for wealth after he made an unusual phone call asking for the mother to allow the girl to be taken away from school.

“Last Tuesday, the father called that his friend was travelling outside the country and that he wanted to take the measurement of the girl, so a dress could be sewn for her so that it will be brought to her. As a result, he would go for the girl in the school. I told my daughter about it, and she jokingly said the request suggested that she was going to be used for money rituals”.

Evelyn Kemeh made the revelation after a video surfaced on social media last Friday which had the voice of a person believed to be a herbalist accusing Mr. Oppong of plotting to kill her child for money rituals.

“Everything looked suspicious. I spoke to some friends about it, and they advised me not to allow my daughter to meet the father. When I told him it was not possible, he made another suggestion. This time, he said I should meet her sister with my daughter, which I did.”

“I told my daughter not to eat or drink anything offered her or take off her clothes when she gets to the place. It was later in the day that I received a phone call from the police to come to the Oyibi police station for my daughter because the father has been arrested for attempting to use her for money rituals”, she added.

The father has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department at the police headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

The case was initially handled by the Adentan Divisional Police Command after Mr. Oppong was arrested by the Oyibi police last week.

A herbalist in Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region, Nana Adu-Boafo, caused the arrest of Mr. Oppong.

The herbalist, who circulated a video of the arrest online, said: “The girl’s father came to see me, he told me he just landed in the country after staying overseas for a while, and it hasn’t been easy for him.”

“He told me he is a father of 12 and is offering two of them for money rituals. He offered me GH¢10,000 and other good surprises when the job is done.”