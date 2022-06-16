The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has accused the government of failing to compensate companies whose properties were demolished for the construction of the National Cathedral.

Mr. Ablakwa said the government’s failure to fulfil its financial obligations has compelled the affected companies to resort to the court for justice.

“The private developers whose properties were demolished have not been compensated, so where is the money?” Ablakwa asked on Eyewitness News.

He wondered what the seed money set aside for the construction of the cathedral was being used for.

“They have terminated the appointment of all their workers since 14th March this year and when we thought that perhaps the 200 million cedis has gone into compensating those whose properties have been developed, here we are. Where is the sum of the colossal sum of monies withdrawn unconstitutionally, in flagrant and blatant violation of the 1992 constitution?”

The National Cathedral project was proposed by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

The $350-million inter-denominational cathedral will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery.

Critics including Mr. Ablakwa have questioned the essence of the project, saying there is a lack of accountability from the government.

Recently, the MP alleged that the government had spent GHS 200 million on the project.