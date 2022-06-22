The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, feels the government’s construction of the National Cathedral is indicative that Ghanaians are being taken for granted.

He says the State has been disingenuous with the project, describing it as the biggest presidential scandal in the country’s political history.

The legislator’s comments come after he claimed that the National Cathedral project is a private entity contrary to claims that it is state-owned, plus allegations that some members of the Board of Trustees have not been registered as such and have been substituted.

“This is why we are pushing for a bi-partisan committee probe into this whole National Cathedral rot, which is emerging as the biggest presidential scandal. It is the most putrefying presidential heist in the entire history of the fourth republic. And we think that we must have a special probe to really delve into all the matters because anytime the government makes claims, every angle of it is a breach”, Mr. Ablakwa said on Eyewitness News.