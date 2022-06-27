The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused both the government and the police administration of calculated attempts to frustrate organizers of the Arise Ghana demonstration from going ahead with its planned protest.

According to the party, this is evident in the ‘last minute’ court action over a ‘trivial’ matter about the time of the demonstration.

Pressure group, Arise Ghana and its allies intend to protest against worsening economic conditions in the country from a scheduled time of 3pm to 10pm, but the Police are not in favour of the arrangement citing security reasons.

The police have headed to court over the matter, with the final determination expected to be announced later today, June 27, 2022.

But the youth wing of the NDC in a statement alleged that, efforts are being made to halt the protest aimed at highlighting the economic hardships brought on by the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia administration.

“The reasons stated in the Police statement for desperately seeking restraining order from the Court, on the face of available facts, are only smokescreen choreographed to deny overburdened and suffering Ghanaians from venting their frustrations about the corrupt Akufo Addo/Bawumia government through street protest”, the statement noted.

While accusing the police of bad faith, the party questioned why the government will seek to halt the protest if it indeed feels satisfied with its tenure of office thus far.

“A protest such as the Arise Ghana demonstration should and must be embraced by every Ghanaian who wishes this country well. The only adversaries would be the criminals in government looting the State, and sadly, the Police hierarchy appears to have gleefully joined them as their protective cover.

The NDC is therefore asking the protestors not to relent in their fight, but to push and put pressure on the government to bring some reprieve to Ghanaians.

“We urge organizers of the Arise Ghana demonstration not to be unsettled by this cowardice tactics by the Police and government. The resolve by all young people of our Country is that the Akufo Addo/Bawumia government has lost track on its promised deliverables and must be kicked out. We stand in solidarity with the organizers and would lend all support where necessary to ensure Ghanaians rise in unison against this tyrannical government”, the NDC’s statement concluded.

Click here for the full statement from the NDC.