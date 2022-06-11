The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has urged the National Democratic Congress to become a party of opportunities for all.

“Opportunity for youth, opportunity for women and provide a protective space for our women who may not be able to engage in the rigorous black male campaign,” he said at a lecture to mark the NDC’s 30th anniversary.

Mr. Iddrisu noted that the party needed to put in place a new plan to ensure equity for its prospective legislators.

“We need to draw a roadmap and a new strategy as to how to determine members of Parliament democratically while waning and watering down the influence of money in the choice of our candidates for competitive elections within the NDC.”

He expects that this will get the best out of the party’s human resources.

“We need to deepen the values and ethos of democracy within the party, give the opportunity to every other person with the party to release their full potential within established rules and norms established by the party,” the Minority Leader said.

Rescuing Ghanaians

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah also indicated that the party is committed to rescuing Ghanaians from the NPP’s poor governance in 2024.

The NDC General Secretary said the governing party has proven not to care about Ghanaians.

Mr. Nketiah said the present situation is indicative of how badly the governing party has performed.

He expressed the NDC’s commitment to “rescuing Ghanaians from NPP’s bad leadership.”