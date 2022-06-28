The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo says the current economic challenges go to show how the Akufo-Addo administration is out of touch with reality.

Addressing protestors at the Arise Ghana demonstration today, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said “we are all feeling the heat in this country. We are in very hard times. That is why we have risen. We can not take it anymore.”

“Nana Akufo-Addo and the so-called economic Messiah, Bawumia, have failed us. They are completely out of touch. The hardship we are going through has nothing to do with the Ukraine-Russia war. It is all thanks to poor leadership. If it was about the war, our neighbouring countries would be struggling like us,” he added.

He said the NDC will go the extra mile to ensure that the country is rescued from the clutches of “toxic leadership.”

He expressed the opposition party’s unflinching support for the Arise Ghana movement.

“Enough is enough. We need a change, and this change will not come easy. It is for this reason that the NDC has committed its support to the Arise Ghana movement. We are with you day and night.”