Thirty women dressmakers drawn from some communities in the Ahafo Region are going to be trained for six months under the Women Economic Resiliency Programme being implemented by Pyxera Global with funding coming from Newmont Ghana and the German Development Cooperation.

The thirty women will be trained to upgrade their sewing skills to be able to sew items for Newmont Ghana, and other subcontractors.

The German Development Cooperation and Newmont Ghana are committing an amount of $420,000 to the project.

The Women Economic Resiliency Programme (WERP) is an integrated business and community support initiative being implemented by Pyxera Global with funding from the German Development Cooperation and Newmont Ghana which seeks to empower and sustain women-owned micro, small, medium, and informal dressmaking businesses through technical and business management training in Newmont Ghana’s host communities.

The WERP is expected to ultimately create about 300 jobs for women and young dressmakers in Newmonts catchment areas, including; Ahafo North, Ahafo South, and Akyem.

The first thirty women drawn from five communities including, Yamfo, Susuanso, Terchire, Afrisipakrom, and Adrobaa are the first beneficiaries of the project.

The six-month training program will take place at Susuanso in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region at a newly refurbished training centre.

Kofi Koomson, Programme Director Pyxera Global implementors of the project, speaks to Citi Business News.

“Under the WERP, participating dressmakers within selected communities in the Ahafo Region will receive training and business advisory support to enable them to improve their technical and operational capacities, broaden their customer base and enter new markets.”

The Director of Communications and External Relations, Newmont Ghana, Agbeko Azumah tells Citi Business why the company is funding the project.