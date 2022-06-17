Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have been recording astronomical rises within the last few weeks, crossing the 1000 mark this week.

The active Coronavirus cases was less than 400 at the beginning of June 2022.

As of June 2, 2022, the active case count was 370. It increased to 401 on June 5 and jumped to 837 on June 9.

At the moment, active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 1,064.

As usual, the Greater Accra Region leads with 923 active cases and is distantly followed by the Ashanti Region with 47 cases.

The last time a COVID-related death was recorded was in March 2022. Since then, the cumulative death figure has remained at 1,445.

Cumulatively, 163,332 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana since the virus hit the shores of the country in March 2020.

There have been 160,823 recoveries since March 2020.

On Covid vaccination, according to the Ghana Health Service, 16,396,820 doses have been administered.

The figure for persons fully vaccinated is 6,950,095 while those who have received one dose stand at 10,223,563.

The Ghana Health Service on its Covid dashboard notes that 1,006,920 persons have received their 1st booster dose.