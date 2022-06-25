One person lost his life in a clash between the Jujungu and Babuni communities in the Yonyo District of the North East Region on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Although the cause of the clash is unknown, reports indicate that fifteen persons who sustained different degrees of injuries as a result of the dispute are under hospital admission.

Several houses were also torched during the clash.

A local reporter in the community who spoke to Citi News indicated that police deployed to the area have restored calm to the affected communities.

“The conflict began yesterday. So many people have been injured, and they have been admitted at the Tamale Teaching Hospital. Calm has been restored in the communities.”

A month ago, a violent incident similarly occurred when some youth of Karimenga set a police checkpoint ablaze over the alleged shooting of a pillion rider.

The youth vandalized the checkpoint after police at the Karimenga checkpoint shot a female pillion rider in an attempt to arrest a cyclist who crashed into its barricade and sped off.