The National Service Secretariat (NSS) says it has paid all service personnel their allowances in arrears.

This comes after a group, Coalition of Suffering National Service Personnel, demonstrated over the non-payment of allowances.

The group says despite the high cost of living in the country, some of them are yet to receive their allowances since they began their national service in October 2021.

However, according to the National Service Secretariat, they do not owe any service personnel their allowances.

“Categorically, the National Service Secretariat does not owe any service person any allowance as we speak. Per our system, April is the month that has just ended, and that allowance has been paid and so if there is anything to be paid, it’s that of May, and it is being processed to be paid,” says Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Gifty Oware Mensah in a Citi News interview.

“We have never defaulted in any of these processes. We do not owe arrears. I am putting it on record that, NSS does not owe a single personnel who has cleared his or her processes for payment”, she added.

The National Service Personnel Association led by Emmanuel Brimpong Akosah has described as unnecessary, the decision by the group to demonstrate since their arrears will soon be paid.

This year, National Service Personnel have been lamenting the hardship they have had to go through due to the delay in payment of allowances.

Some personnel have reportedly not received any allowance since October 2021.

They are also demanding an increase in the GH¢559 allowance as well as speedy payment.