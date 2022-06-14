National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B who is highly tipped to be the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party NPP says his strategic plan to organise the party and put it on sustainable growth and success have been well received by delegates.

Nana B says his utmost goal of developing an all-inclusive and participatory activity master plan for the party is resonating with delegates.

“Throughout this campaign, I have met many delegates and my interactions with them indicate that my messages have been well understood and ready to work with me to make it happen”.

He tells Citi News that “I have a clear plan that will help the party re-capture some of the seats we lost in the last general election”.

Nana B who is currently in the Northern Region after already touring nine Regions, says “As National Organizer, l know my job, l know what I’m to do, and clearly I’m prepared for it. l will introduce a new strategic communication that will be built on solid organisation training for all party members”.

He adds that “As Organizer, resource and logistic mobilisation are key to the success of the job and with my background as National Youth Organizer l will help with that”.

The NPP will in July 2022 elect new National Officers who will run the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Nana B is competing with three other aspirants for the National Organizer position. Many political watchers have tipped Nana B to win the race.