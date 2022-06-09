The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, inaugurated a National Elections Committee and a National Planning Committee for the conduct of the party’s 2022 National Annual Delegates Conference.

The National Elections Committee, which is chaired by Peter Mac Manu, will superintend over all the election-related activities of the Conference, including sale of Nomination Forms and Vetting of Aspiring Candidates in line with the Party’s Rules and Regulations for the conduct of the Conference.

The elections shall be supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana in line with Section 17(2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574.

Members of the Elections Committee are; Peter Mac Manu as Chairman; Oboshie Sai Coffie, Amin Anta, Ambassador Edward Boateng, Lawyer Gary Nimako Esq., Ing. Kwesi Abease, Mrs. Mawusi Nudekor Awity, Evans Nimako, Alhaji Bismi Hussain, Dr. Kwaku Agyemang-Budu Esq., Eric Ntori and Emmanuel Darkwa Esq.

The National Planning Committee on the other hand will be chaired Mr. Sekyere Abankwah, and will be responsible for coordinating the activities of all the conference subcommittees to ensure the smooth organization and conduct of the National Annual Delegates Conference, which shall be held in Accra, from 15th to 17th July, 2022.

The Committee is constituted as follows:

1. Sekyere Abankwah (Chairman)

2. Gifty Oware (Secretary)

3. F.F Anto

4. Lord Commey

5. Torgbe Nyornyor

6. Sammi Awuku

7. Evans Nimako

8. Divine Agorhum Otoo

9. Kofi Ahenkora Marfo

10. Yaw Buaben Asamoa

11. Dr. Okoe Boye

12. Edward Asomani

13. Bright Acheampong

The Conference subcommittees are composed as follows:

FINANCE COMMITTEE

• Torgbe Nyornyor (Chairman)

• Adelaide Ahwireng

• Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah

• Irene Naa Torshie

• Laurette Korkor Asante Otchere Esq.

• Abdul Hannan Wahab

• Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama

• Joana Francese Adda

• Rahel Tutu

HEALTH COMMITTEE

• Hon. Dr. Okoe Boye (Chairman)

• Dr. Nsiah Asare

• Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah

• Mimi Darko- CEO, FDA

• Joyce Zempare

• Dr. Matilda Adda

• Sika Martina

• Andrews Frimpong (V16)

SECRETARIAT & PROTOCOL COMMITTEE

• Bright Acheampong (Chairman)

• Eric Ntori

• Mark Opoku

• Maame Yaa Akyamah

• Emma Nana Adjoa Arthur

• Perpetual Lomokie Akwanda

• Kwadwo Afari

• Iddi Muhayu-Deen

• Adepa Safo Kantanka

• Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso

• Patrick Kuevi

• Samuel Yeboah

• Dzifa Dowetin

• Baba Seidu

• Lawson Akuvi Mabel

TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

• Kofi Ahenkora Marfo

• Hon. Ofori Asiamah

• Nana Akomea

• Odarlai Parker France

• Richard Asante Yeboah

• Kwaku Amponsah Oteng

• Dennis Aboagye

• Akua Okornor

ACCOMMODATION

• Divine Agorhum Otoo (Chairman)

• Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja

• Foster Arthur

• Adelaide Ahwireng

• Kwame Bediako Frimpong

• Dennis Santiago

OPERATIONS & GROUNDS COMMITTEE

• Sammi Awuku (Chairman)

• Lord Commey (Chairman)

• Dr. Domnic Eduah

• Dennis Miracles Aboagye

• Prince Obeng

• Moses Abor

• Jeff Kassim

• Hajia Humu Awuku

• Taurrick Bonsu

• Elvis Bota

• Sam Yaboah

• David Boakye

• Kwabena Oppong

MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE

• Yaw Buaben Asamoa (Chairman)

• K.O. Nkrumah

• Elizabeth Ohene

• Oboshie Sai Coffie

• Nana Obiri Boahene

• Adam Sabo Abdul Rahaman

• Suzette Naa Norley Dornukie Norteye

• Kwame Baffoe Abronye

• Kofi Agyapong

• Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen

• Yaw Preko

• Akosua Manu

• Salamatu Musah

• Yaw Adomako Baafi

• Akwasi Agyemang

FOOD AND BEVERAGES COMMITTEE

• Gifty Oware (Chairperson)

• Hon. Kofi Ahenkora Marfo

• Hon Fati Abubakari

• Grace Acheampong

• Vida Owusu

• Hajia Ayishetu Yussif

• Maame Esi

• Anyorkor Boapensem

• Vida Dugbate

• Charllote Antwi

• Akosua Kwakyewaa