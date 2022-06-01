Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly called Chairman Wontumi, has begun moves to reconcile and unite party supporters and aspirants after the party’s just-ended regional delegates conference.

Chairman Wontumi, who was retained as the NPP Chairman in the Ashanti Region, polled 464 votes in the elections to beat four other aspirants in the race.

A day after the elections, Mr. Antwi Boasiako paid a courtesy call on all his contenders in the race at their respective residences as he pledged his readiness to work with all for the interest of the NPP.

As part of efforts to unite all winning and losing aspirants as well as party members towards breaking the eight-year political cycle, Chairman Wontumi has opted to host them in a Breakfast meeting.

A statement signed by the Special Aide to Chairman Wontumi, Andy Owusu read “The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Friday, June 3, 2022, host breakfast for all the 39 aspirants who participated in the just-ended Regional Elections held at the Baba Yara Sports last week Saturday. The Breakfast will be held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Kumasi.

The Friday Breakfast event will further seek to strengthen the unity and the peaceful co-existence amongst all the various aspirants.”

The statement added that “The Regional Chairman intends to use the occasion to express gratitude to all the aspirants and to also encourage them to continue to work towards fostering unity and togetherness in the interest of the party.”