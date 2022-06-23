The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the confirmed list of national executive aspirants who will be battling it out on July 15-17, 2022, to assume management roles in the party into the 2024 elections.

A press release issued by the party indicated that the listed candidates were deemed qualified to contest in the polls after their documents were interrogated and assessed extensively by the National Elections Committee of the party.

Per the list, eight persons are contesting for the position of Chairperson.

Six persons, including the incumbent, John Boadu are contesting for the position of General Secretary.

Per the release, more than 40 aspirants are seeking to take up eight roles in the party.

Meanwhile, the party has employed the Electoral Commission to, on June 27, 2022, supervise the balloting for the positions on the ballot paper.

See the full list below: