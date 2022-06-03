The New Patriotic Party in the Central Region will this weekend go to the polls to elect new executives for the party in the region.

The election which was originally planned for last week was moved to Saturday due to the injunction placed on its election in the Ekumfi constituency.

The aggrieved members initiated the move as a result of the refusal of the party hierarchy to hold constituency polls in Ekumfi.

The case has been settled through an alternative dispute resolution process after the party in the region agreed to hold the Ekumfi constituency elections, which are underway currently.

29 persons are readying themselves to occupy regional positions after the successful conduct of the Ekumfi constituency election.

The NPP has held elections in 15 regions except the Central Region.

A member of the NPP’s Central Regional Elections Committee, Michael Mensah tells Citi News that all is set for the elections in the region tomorrow.

Already, the Cape Coast High Court ‘A’ presided over by His Lordship Justice Atsu Lodoh, has postponed to Tuesday, June 7, the matter involving the Ekumfi New Patriotic Party, which filed a motion at the court challenging the Election Committee of the Party to give them a date to hold their internal elections.

According to Attah Dadzie, lawyer for the defendants, two applications were filed at the court earlier, being the supplementary application in pursuit of an injunction and the process of application to join NPP as a party for which they were not served hence the decision to call for postponement of the matter to address these challenges.

The Ekumfi constituency has not held its constituency executive election yet and according to some members of the party, going ahead with the regional delegates conference would mean depriving delegates in Ekumfi of their rights to vote, hence the action by the prospective delegates in Ekumfi.

A motion on notice for interlocutory injunction sighted by Citi News prayed the High court to restrain the defendants who are the Central Regional Chairman for the NPP, Robert Kutin among others from holding the Regional Elections of the NPP and “for transmission of any results to the National office of the party until the final determination of the suit.“