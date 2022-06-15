A National Service person at the Yendi Senior High School in the Northern region, Ziblim Abdul Latif is in the grips of the Northern Regional Police Command for allegedly issuing fake Ghana Education Service appointments and posting letters to about one hundred jobseekers who applied for postings and employment with the Ghana Education Service.

In an interview with Citi News, the Regional Education Director, Dr Peter Attafuah, said the letters issued by the suspect bear fake signatures of the Director-General and the Regional Director of Education.

According to him, two victims have been to the police station to write statements confirming the suspect’s actions.

“Sometimes we hear some people gathering at the headquarters or even here making noise that they are teachers, and we are not paying them.”

“When you go through this line, and you think that you will receive a salary, you are deceiving yourself because all those that GES recruit, their names are [recorded elsewhere],” Mr. Attafuah said.