The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has released postings for 10,975 nurses and midwives for the 2022/2023 service year.

This was announced by the Secretariat in a statement.

The personnel will have to undertake their mandatory service at the various approved health facilities.

All eligible nurses and midwives are required to log onto the Scheme’s website, www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and proceed to their various user agencies to endorse their appointment letters.

Prospective personnel are to begin registration and complete it at their respective regional offices by June 30, 2022.

Service will commence on July 1, 2022.

In the meantime, some 346 nurses and midwives are yet to be posted.

This is due to their inability to complete registration on time.

The affected persons failed to present one of the accepted national IDs (Ghana Card, Passport, SSNIT, New Voter, ID) during the registration process.

Such personnel have already been requested to complete their registration for deployment.

“Management wishes to urge all the posted nurses and midwives to accept their placements and consider them as part of their contribution towards building a prosperous Ghana”, the release concluded.