Scores of inhabitants within the mining town of Obuasi and other surrounding communities in the Ashanti Region are marching through major streets in the area to demonstrate over what they describe as the worsening unemployment situation in the area.

The protestors, who are mainly the youth, are also calling on the management of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi mine to release lands for them to mine on, since they accuse the company of not employing residents.

The organizers of the demonstration say, as part of their protest, they will be petitioning the management of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi mine over the matter.

There is a heavy security presence as a number of police officers drawn from the Obuasi district command and the regional police are escorting the protestors.