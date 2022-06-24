David Ofosu-Dorte, a Senior Partner at AB & David will speak on the theme “The Global Trends, New Realities & Africa’s Future” at the Citi Business Festival Cedi Summit slated for Monday, June 27, 2022.

He will join two other speakers, Prof. Peter Quartey, the Director of the Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER), and the Head of Research and Chief Economist at Absa Bank, Jeff Gable.

David Ofosu-Dorte has already featured on the Citi Business Festival platform this year; on both the on-air series and the Citi Business Festival Forum.

He is a major proponent of better coordination among stakeholders when it comes to selling Ghana.

He is a legal, policy and transactions specialist with over two decades of experience which cuts across project finance, infrastructure, power sector and public-private partnerships.

During the on-air festival, he shed light on how to make Ghana an attractive destination for both local and foreign investors.

Other panellists expected to speak at the summit are; Humphrey Ayim Dake, the President of the Association of Ghana Industries, Dr. Yaw Ansu, an advisor to the Minister of Finance, Dr. Maxwell Opoku Afari, 1st Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ama Pokua Fenny, Economist & Senior Research Fellow at ISSER and Abena Osei-Poku, the Managing Director at Absa.

The one-day Economic Summit being organised by Citi TV in partnership with the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research and Absa Bank Ghana, as part of the 2022 Citi Business Festival, seeks to put global developments in their proper perspective by discussing their effects on economies and economic actors, analysing the various policy response options open to governments, and examining the feasibility and implications of possible solutions for African economies and the Ghanaian economy in particular.