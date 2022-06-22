Paramount Chief and elders of Akuapem Traditional Area in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, wholeheartedly welcomed to the palace a high-powered delegation from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The delegation led by the NHIA Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye paid a courtesy call on Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, as part of a three-day working visit to the Eastern Region.

Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III blessed the NHIA Chief Executive by saying, “We will strengthen the brotherly alliance between us and help push the NHIS to higher heights.”

He said the Traditional Council will partner with the NHIA to advance advocacy on the NHIS Benefit Package to the masses.

Dr. Okoe-Boye who described the revered chief as a role model stated that he could not engage in any activities in the area without paying a courtesy call on him to seek his blessing.

He hoped to learn more wisdom and enjoy the benefit of good guidance from the Akropong Omanhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.

He announced the recommendation to build a new NHIS Office in the Akuapem North District and thereby pleaded with the Chief and influential people in the area to support the NHIA’s transformational agenda.

He further urged traditional rulers to show interest in and acquaint themselves with important developments in the NHIS.

Earlier at a meeting with the Eastern Regional Minister, Dr. Okoe-Boye explained that he touched base to get closer to the regions to interface with all stakeholders.

“We are trying to build very good relationships with various stakeholders to make the NHIS more visible. We are on this drive to push hard the five ‘D’s, comprising Digitization, Dissemination, Data, Decentralization, and Development.”

He proposed that government functionaries should highlight NHIS matters in their speeches, emphasising the need to use the Mobile Renewal Service *929# for membership renewals.

The Regional Minister, Hon. Seth Achampong stated, “We share in your vision to ensure that all residents in Ghana will enrol onto the NHIS and renew their membership using the Mobile Renewal platform.”

“We need to do that advocacy. It is very necessary. That is the surest way we can survive. The sustainability of the Scheme is key.”

The Chief Executive’s high-powered delegation comprised, the NHIA Governing Board Chair, Dr. Ernest K. P Kwarko, a Board member, Madam Joyce Zampare, Deputy Chief Executive, Administration, and Human Resources, Yaa Pokuaa Baiden (Mrs.), Deputy Chief Executive, Operations, Vivian Addo-Cobbiah (Mrs.) and Deputy Chief Executive, Finance, Francis Owusu (Mr.).

He was also joined by the Director, Membership and Regional Operations, Mr. Ben Kusi, Director, Private Health Insurance Schemes (PHIS), Mr. Hudu Issah, Head of Management Information Systems, Mr. Daniel Blankson, Head of Procurement, Mr. Frank Yeboah and Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Oswald Essuah-Mensah.