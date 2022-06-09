Co-host of Breakfast Daily, David Kwaku Sakyi paid a visit to the Efua Sutherland Park located in the Greater Accra Region to assess its current state which has been deteriorating over the years.

The Efua Sutherland Park, established in 1979, serves as a public park for children and other recreational activities.

Formerly called Accra Children’s Park or Ridge Park, it was later renamed after Ghanaian playwright and children’s author, Efua Sutherland.

Also, he visited a construction site which is posing danger to motorists on the Independence Avenue road closer to the Ecobank head office in Accra.