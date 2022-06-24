The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu together with the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu on Thursday led members of the Select Committees of Trade and Industry and Works and Housing on a familiarisation tour of Dzata Cement at Tema.

The Majority Leader in his remarks called for the need to extend the benefits of government private sector initiatives to the company, in order to enable it to expand and employ more young people.

He said tax relief will be granted to the company.

Mr. Kyei Mensah-Bonsu maintained that supporting local companies to increase their production capacity would scale up employment and help in closing the unemployment gap in the economy.

It will also provide Ghana with the buffer to overcome situations like the recent challenges associated with the disruption in the supply of goods from other parts of the world, he added.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu on his part, said that the success of the Dzata Cement Limited ought to be a wake-up call for the political elite to rise above petty partisanship and offer opportunities to local businesses to grow.

“Political colours should not be a guiding factor in determining who does what in our country”.