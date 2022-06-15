The Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament is set to summon officials of the Transport Ministry and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) over the alleged procurement of Christmas trees at the Kotoka International Airport in 2021.

A response to a Right To Information request made to the Transport Ministry by the Fourth Estate on the matter indicated that the said transaction was not captured under any procurement process due to the nature of the transaction.

The Ministry of Transport said there was no procurement or bidding process for the award of a contract because the decorations were rented.

“Please be informed that the Christmas decorations for 2021 was rented and not procured for by the GACL. Hence, there was no procurement nor bidding process for the award of contract,” the Ministry of Transport said.

This contradicted earlier claims by the board chairman of the company, Paul Adom-Otchere, that two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids.

The Ministry also said the 2021 Christmas decorations in question were not bought, also contrary to claims by the board chair.

Speaking to Citi News, Ranking Member on the Committee, Kwame Agbodza underscored the importance of clarifying the issues once and for all.

“It basically creates doubt as to whether somebody is basically trying to cover up in a very shabby way something that has been done wrong.”

“The committee is in the process of inviting the Ministry [of Transport] to come along with the airport company so that we can get the facts as to what happened,” Mr. Agodza said.

“Until we meet the ministry and board of the Ghana Airport Company and the management, it is going to be very difficult to know who is not telling the truth,” the MP added.

Concerns about the purchase emerged after allegations that the airport company bought four Christmas trees at GH¢84,000 in December 2022.

Mr. Adom-Otchere, in a response on Facebook, however, said the company rather bought the trees at GH¢34,000 and also at a “heavy discount”.