Some parts of the capital, Accra have flooded following Friday’s heavy rains.

The downpour, which lasted for about two hours, has left portions of the Ofankor Barrier, Taifa Junction, Achimota and other areas inundated.

Citi News‘ Kwaku Aduamah Ansah reported on Eyewitness News that commuters are encountering difficulties having to maneuver through the flood waters.

In areas like Taifa, a number of vehicles have been submerged.

Others have taken to social media to express their frustrations at the level of flooding in the capital city, as it seems to have become an annual ritual.

30 minutes of rain. Gridlock for over an hour cos it’s impossible to cross. Our very serious problems are not that important 😔 pic.twitter.com/cDtMxI033i — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 3, 2022