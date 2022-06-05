Some parts of Accra have flooded again following a downpour on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The about four hours of rain left its mark on areas like Kaneshie, which are normally the worst hit after heavy rain.

Some Ghanaians online lamented the effects of the flooding and questioned the effectiveness of drainage in Accra.

Videos online also showed flooding in areas like the Obetsebi-Lamptey Roundabout, Awudome, Okponglo and Shiashie.

The flooding in this country is going to keep getting worse. — Okanta (@Okanta80022287) June 5, 2022

Following the flooding that has marked the rainy season so far, President Akufo-Addo directed Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region to demolish all structures that cause flooding in the city.

Experts have also attributed the flooding to developments on wetlands.