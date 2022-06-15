Some parts of Accra have flooded again following a downpour on Wednesday morning.

Areas such as Adabraka, Osu, Kaneshie First Light, Trade Fair, Accra Central, among other areas, had drains unable to contain floodwaters.

The situation resulted in vehicular congestion as some vehicles were unable to pass through the floodwaters.

Recent rains have resulted in flooding in most parts of Accra with an apparent no end in sight, at least until the end of the rainy season.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has given indications of more of such torrential rains within the season.

“Southern Ghana will remain cloudy with the possibility of rain and thunder within the morning and afternoon hours. Parts of northern Ghana will as well experience some thunderstorms later in the day,” a statement from the Agency announced earlier on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry for Works and Housing says it will cost the government over US$5 billion to solve Ghana’s perennial flooding situation.

E start dey flood for Accra Central — ich_bin_krass (@KhJrSly) June 15, 2022

BREAKING NEWS , My House Is Beginning To Flood || Accra || pic.twitter.com/UGoaWb4aMS — West-Coast Certified (@CrakkDj) June 15, 2022