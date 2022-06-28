The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has asked the government to pay customers of defunct BlackShield Company Limited their locked-up cash.

The PPP said the government has not shown commitment to retrieving customers’ locked-up cash, three years after the company’s license was revoked.

“It is shocking that after three years of the revocation, the government has refused to pay the affected customers and there are continuous agitations all over the country due to the severe impact this unfriendly decision by government has brought on the customers,” the PPP said in a statement.

It asked about the whereabouts of some over 8 billion Ghana cedis approved by Parliament for the payment of customers.

“We are also curious, and asking the government the whereabouts of the 3.1 billion Ghana Cedis and 5.5 billion Ghana Cedis funds approved by parliament in the 2020 and 2021 budgets respectively for the payment of customers of all affected fund management companies as a bailout.”

The SEC revoked the licenses of some 53 fund management companies, which according to them was to protect the integrity of the securities market and investors.

The disgruntled customers have embarked on a series of protests to push for the government’s intervention in retrieving their funds from BlackShield Fund Management.

PAY GOLD COAST/BLACKSHIELD CUSTOMERS NOW – WHERE ARE THE MONIES PARLIAMENT APPROVED FOR THE BAILOUT IN 2020 AND 2021 BUDGETS?

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is asking the government and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to pay all affected customers of the BlackShield/Gold Coast Fund Management Company with immediate effect.

It could be recalled that in November 2019, government through SEC revoked the license of GCFM. Before the revocation, GCFM presented a proposal to government to allow the company repay all affected customers within three-year period under a new fund management arrangement called Cardinal Fund. This proposal by the owners and managers of GCFM/BlackShield was flatly rejected and government promised to repay the affected customers after the revocation.

It is shocking that after three years of the revocation, government has refused to pay the affected customers and there are continuous agitations all over the country due to the severe impact this unfriendly decision by government has brought on the customers. We are also curious, and asking government the whereabout of the 3.1 billion Ghana Cedis and 5.5 billion Ghana Cedis funds approved by parliament in the 2020 and 2021 budgets respectively for the payment of customers of all affected fund management companies as bailout. Remember, there was no conditions attached to this bailout for the payment of the affected customers. On the basis of that, the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh stated categorically the following in a press release on 2nd September, 2020: ‘The SEC reiterates the fact that there is no plan to exclude any group of customers, and as indicated in our last press release, the roll out of the government’s bailout will be done in phases’. We demand explanations to what has happened to this arrangement. We believe the customers deserves better in this arrangement so government should urgently fulfil its pledge by paying the affected customers because, our taxes has been collected for this purpose.

It is important to emphasize that there is no excuse for government to wait for a liquidation order for BlackShield/Gold Coast assets to be issued before making payments to customers as the government want us to believe. Because, under a different arrangement with banks affected in the same financial sector clean-up exercise, owners of these financial institutions are in court challenging the decision of the Bank of Ghana and the Receiver for the revocation of their licenses. Yet, customers are being paid. Besides, agreement signed by customers of affected fund management companies whose funds has been validated shows they are no longer customers of GCFM/BlackShield but are customers of a different fund manager approved by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), called the Amalgamated Fund, managed by Ghana Commercial Bank Ltd which guarantees payment for the affected customers. What then is the reason for the delay in paying the customers?

More worrying, there has been a general acceptance and public declaration by the President, the Vice President, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Works & Housing and Roads & Highways Minister that, indigenous Ghanaian contractors who acquired loans from the affected fund management companies are owed significant sums of money. However, the Ministry of Finance & Economic Planning led by Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has been selective in determining which contractors are paid and which ones should not be paid and directing funds to financial institutions to pay some contractors bypassing the original lenders with impunity. This has the potential of denying the original lenders funds due them and likely to cause huge judgement debts and financial loss to the state.

The PPP, therefore, demand that government does the needful by paying investors their monies and save the suffering of the affected customers of these fund management companies.

Sign:

Felix Mantey

Director of Communications