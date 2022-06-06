Three men in military uniform who fired gunshots at Zabarama line in Accra over a land dispute are in the grips of the Dansoman Police.

The three were arrested after they stormed a construction site on Saturday, attempting to demolish structures on a litigated land.

Four persons were shot in the process as a youth group tasked to oversee the construction clashed with the armed men in military uniforms.

Citi News sources within the police suspect that only one of the three is a military officer.

One of the injured men who spoke to Citi News said, “They started shooting at us when we got word of them. The one who fired the bullets shot a friend’s leg and later gave two warning shots. He then shot at me, I was wounded on my arm and face.”

“When I was first hit, I experienced the impact on my face even though blood was oozing on my arm.”