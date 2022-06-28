Police personnel fired tear gas on agitated Arise Ghana protestors during their demonstration at the Obra Spot near the Kwame Nkrumah interchange.

It is unclear what sparked the chaos at the scene, but some protestors pelted stones at the police and their vehicles.

Police have said they were attacked by the protestors and said protestors’ “behaviour is unacceptable and must be condemned.”

In addition to the tear gas, police also responded to the protestors with their water cannons.

Earlier in the day, there was a standoff between the police and protestors over the approved route for the protest.

The organisers of the protest resolved to occupy the precincts of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle fountain over the disagreements with the Police.

The police had been insisting on enforcing the orders of the court for the protestors to move through Farisco through TUC to the Independence Square.

But the demonstrators had wanted to march towards the Ako Adjei Interchange with a view to stopping at the Jubilee house.