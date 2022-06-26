The Ghana Police Service has filed a case at the court seeking a determination of the time and location of pressure group, Arise Ghana’s intended demonstration.

The Service said this has become necessary due to “the lack of agreement between the Police and the organisers on the time and location of the planned picketing”.

A statement from the Service said the court is scheduled to hear the case on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Arise Ghana and its allies had intended to start their protest at 3pm and end at 10pm, but the Police are not in favour of the arrangement.

The Service said the scheduled time will not guarantee the safety of demonstrators and other members of the public.

It thus urged the organisers to hold the protest early in the day, but they refused.

This compelled the Service to resort to the court for a determination of the appropriate time and date for the protest.

“The Police have had no option but to submit the process to the court for a determination,” it said in a statement.

It assured Ghanaians of its readiness to “provide security for demonstration once the matters are determined by the court.”

The purpose of Arise Ghana’s demonstration is to protest against worsening economic conditions in the country.