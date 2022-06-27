Power is expected to be restored at the Kumasi City Market, also known as the New Kejetia market, by the close of Monday, June 27, 2022, following almost one week of blackout in the facility after officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected power to the facility.

This situation, was because the traders refused to pay their electricity bills for close to fourteen months after the management of the facility failed to provide each shop with a meter.

According to the leadership of the traders, the amount they owe amounts to GH¢5.2 million.

Speaking to Citi News, the leadership of the traders disclosed that following several engagements with the management of the facility and the Electricity Company of Ghana, the traders have made the commitment to pay the outstanding bills.

According to the President of the Federation of Kumasi Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, 20% of the amount owed to ECG has been paid as part of processes to ensure restoration of power by the close of Monday.

“This morning, I was part of the delegation, we went to meet officials of ECG. We agreed that, 20 percent will be paid. We’ve given them the 20 percent cheque and there’s a payment plan by which we are to pay. So on the part of the traders, we will start sharing the bills to the individual traders tomorrow because there have been some commitments from the ECG. And the assurance from the ECG was that, if we are able to pay the old debt in time, there will be no need for us to be looking for a private supplier to come and supply us with the meter. ECG as a company will lead for the payment and supply and installation of meters within the Kejetia market. And to us, it is good news that ECG has accepted the challenge that they are going to take the initiative to supply us the meters. So what I can say is that they gave us the assurance that before the close of work today, power will be restored to Kejetia market.”

He further called on his colleague traders to be committed to the payment plan to ensure that the issue of separate meters is addressed.

“I will use this opportunity to entreat my colleague traders that when we begin sharing the bills by the close of the week (Friday), they should also pay the bills because the purpose and reason why we decided that we are not going to pay, now ECG has accepted that they are going to give us the meters,” Nana Akwasi Prempeh added.

On his part, the managing director of the New Kejetia market, Kofi Duffuor, who confirmed the restoration of power by close of Monday, also assured of plans to ensure that each shop gets a meter as soon as the current arrears are cleared.

“ECG has agreed to come and give us power. And also, per the payment plan agreed, we will roll it out, and then we will collect the money and ensure ECG gets its money so that they can also be in business.

ECG has prepared a document for us. They worked on it with us, and it is complete. Last two weeks, we submitted it to the board, and so we know this week, the board is working on it. We are engaging ECG at the highest level so that we will be able to completely solve this problem of separate meters. And between now and the end of August, this issue of separate meters and its arrangements would have been dealt with,” Kofi Duffuor stated.