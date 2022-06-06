Pressure Group, Arise Ghana’s meeting with the Ghana Police Service over its impending June 21 demonstration, hit a deadlock as both parties failed to reach a consensus at a meeting.

Both parties will thus reconvene on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, with the hope of reaching a compromise.

The Police Administration had expected Arise Ghana to compromise on its intent to picket at the frontage of the Jubilee House, citing terrorism threat and inadequate logistics as reasons, but the group failed to budge.

“The Leadership of Arise Ghana however stood our grounds and insisted that we could not compromise on our 48 hours demonstration and picketing in front of the Jubilee house. The meeting hit deadlock without a compromise from both sides,” a statement from Arise Ghana said.

The meeting was organised at the instance of the Inspector General of Police.

Representing the Police were COP Tetteh Yohuno, COP Ken Yeboah, COP Awuni, COP Habiba, COP Suraj.

Representing Arise Ghana was Kwabena Bobie Ansah, Kobby Barlon, Bernard Mornah, Rex Omar, Mensah Thompson, Listowel Nana Poku, Mordecai Thiombiano, Nana Ntow Amirekyi, Dramani Selorm Dzramado and Abdul Rahman Zakari.

The group is seeking to protest what they call the worsening economic condition in Ghana.